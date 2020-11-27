Two weekends in December remain for a multi-course dinner at Juniper Valley Ranch, 16350 S. Colorado 115. They close for the winter Dec. 13. For $22.75 you get a dinner served family-style with a choice of five entrees, choice of two appetizers, sides and dessert. Chicken fried steak special Fridays and Nashville hot chicken special Sundays. Hours are 5 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 t0 7:30 p.m. Sundays. Takeout and limited dine-in. Reservations required. Details: 576-0741, junipervalleyranch.com. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Ranch dinners
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
