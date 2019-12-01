Pikes Pick: Popeyes chicken sandwich worth waiting for

It was me and the chicken sandwich, finally together.

Not just any chicken sandwich, I heard.

Popeyes took the world by storm with their version, the demand such that the fried bird and bun went briefly extinct.

Now the sandwich has resurrected, and let me be the next to tell you it does not disappoint. Juicy? Check. Crispy? Check. But better than Chik-fil-A? I’ll leave that box unchecked.

