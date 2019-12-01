IMG_1651.jpg
Seth Boster, The Gazette

It was me and the chicken sandwich, finally together.

Not just any chicken sandwich, I heard.

Popeyes took the world by storm with their version, the demand such that the fried bird and bun went briefly extinct.

Now the sandwich has resurrected, and let me be the next to tell you it does not disappoint. Juicy? Check. Crispy? Check. But better than Chik-fil-A? I’ll leave that box unchecked.

Read more of The Gazette's Pikes Picks here: 

Colorado Springs food and drink picks

When our staff discovers something they love—they share it. On this list of Gazette staff 'Pikes Picks,' you'll find  Colorado Springs-area eateries that have impressed and surprised the staff's palates. 

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

In this Series

Colorado Springs food and drink picks

Updated article

Pikes Pick: Popeyes chicken sandwich worth waiting for

Updated article

Thanksgiving vs. Friendsgiving? They're both great | Pikes Pick

Updated article

A happening, hoppy place | Pikes Pick

21 updates

Load comments