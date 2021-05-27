Paella on the Patio at Tapateria, 2607 W. Colorado Ave., is in full swing for the summer. Think a giant paella pan filled with Spanish-style rice, seafood, sausage and chicken. Raise a glass to toast the return of alfresco dining. Reservations a must at noon, 2:30, and 5 p.m. Sundays. Visit tinyurl.com/k6nz2f6k — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments