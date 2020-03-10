Maybe you encountered Jeff Sharlet in last year's Netflix documentary series, "The Family," based on his book about a Christian group's stronghold on American politics. He has a way of illuminating such phenomenons and the lives of others, both high-profile and hiding in the shadows. The latter are the subjects of his latest book. "This Brilliant Darkness" is about his encounters with strangers — night shift workers, teen addicts, an actor whose career was cut short by a bullet and a woman wandering the streets with a houseplant. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

