Maybe you encountered Jeff Sharlet in last year's Netflix documentary series, "The Family," based on his book about a Christian group's stronghold on American politics. He has a way of illuminating such phenomenons and the lives of others, both high-profile and hiding in the shadows. The latter are the subjects of his latest book. "This Brilliant Darkness" is about his encounters with strangers — night shift workers, teen addicts, an actor whose career was cut short by a bullet and a woman wandering the streets with a houseplant. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Next in author's sweeping career is a book about strangers
Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments