It’s not until June 7 but these social media/book bestseller darlings sell out early. #IMOMSOHARD, funny Midwestern females Jen Jen Smedley and Kristin Hensley, 4 p.m., Pikes Peak Center. Tickets $49.75 or $59.75, Pikes Peak Center, online Pikes PeakCenter.com, BroadmoorWorldArena.com and AXS.com. For 18 and older. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette

