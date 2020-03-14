It’s not until June 7 but these social media/book bestseller darlings sell out early. #IMOMSOHARD, funny Midwestern females Jen Jen Smedley and Kristin Hensley, 4 p.m., Pikes Peak Center. Tickets $49.75 or $59.75, Pikes Peak Center, online Pikes PeakCenter.com, BroadmoorWorldArena.com and AXS.com. For 18 and older. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Mom's Night Out: Round 2 heads to Pikes Peak Center
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
