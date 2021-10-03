I tuned in to Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix limited series, “Midnight Mass,” expecting another engaging-but-forgettable ride from the horror auteur behind “The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” both modern serial-style reimaginings of classic ghost stories created for the subscription streaming service.

Boy was I wrong.

“Midnight Mass” is set in an isolated fishing village whose residents have weathered the kinds of tragedies, personal and community, that either break spirits or catalyze faith. For the 127 residents of Crockett Island, the arrival in town of a mysterious new pastor sets the stage for a spiritual awakening you won't soon forget.

On its surface, the seven-episode arc is a tale of supernatural horror. Beyond that, and more importantly, it’s a profound meditation on love and loss, faith and redemption, with a closing soliloquy so beautiful, and powerful, I want to cross stitch it and put it on my wall (in a really big frame). — Stephanie Earls