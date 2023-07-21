Take a trip to Mesa Verde National Park for a day filled with beautiful landscapes and historical cliff dwellings. As the largest archaeological preserve in the U.S.. the park has more than 5,000 sites once home to the Ancestral Pueblo peoples, who occupied the area for about 700 years. — Kelly Hayes, The Gazette
