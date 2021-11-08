The podcast "Hidden Brain" is for those who are curious why humans do the things we do. Episodes over the last few months have touched on the halo effect and whether we can fairly evaluate the past actions of people when we know the outcomes of their lives; group think and how the groups we join shape us; hookup culture in college kids; why marriage is so hard and why we might need to ask less from it; and the influence you might not realize you have. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
