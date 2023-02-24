train

Fall colors along The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway.

 Photo courtesy The Broadmoor

Interested in visiting Pikes Peak? Get there via the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway. Not only can you see stunning views on your way up, you also don’t have to worry about the intimidating, winding drive up. — Kelly Hayes, The Gazette

Tags

Load comments