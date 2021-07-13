In California, you might notice a Cambodian influence at doughnut shops corner to corner. This is the result of a 1970s refugee, Ted Ngoy. The documentary “The Donut King” tells his incredible rags-to-riches tale. Streaming on Hulu. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Documentary chronicles refugee who built douhghnut empire
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
