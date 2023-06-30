Denver restaurant Guard & Grace offers a fine dining experience with a modern steakhouse atmosphere. I recommend trying the handmade gnocchi! — Kelly Hayes, The Gazette
Kelly Hayes
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only