Pikes Pick: Crawfish love

Crawfish season drawing to an end, time to get your fix at Mamma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen.

 Teresa Farney/teresa.farney@gazette.com

Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen Louisiana crawfish boils with potatoes, corn on the cob and sausage are nearing an end. Three-pound platter, $34.95; 5-pound platter, $54.95. Additional cost for snow crab or jumbo shrimp. Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., first come, first served, or place order the Thursday before to assure your fix. Details: 964-0234, mommapearls.com. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

