I was drawn in by Colorado author Sonja Solter’s “When You Know What I Know,” which explores the powerful truth facing a young victim of sexual abuse. An important subject. Solter visits Colorado Springs in July. — Linda Navarro
Pikes Pick: Colorado author connects with book on sexual abuse
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
