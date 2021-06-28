The award-winning Cheyenne Mountain Zoo might be even more magical at dusk. The adult-only Tails & Tunes series, which runs from 6-9:30 p.m. on the last Thursdays of the month through September, offers patrons a chance to visit the animals, hop on the Sky Ride, hear live music, play party games and have drinks and snacks. The $55 ticket includes two drinks. Small plates of food are available for $5. Tickets sell out quickly, and you must buy them in advance; cmzoo.org/events-programs/special-events/tails-tunes. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo offers monthly, adults-only evening events
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
