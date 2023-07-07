Looking for ways to recycle goods outside of the standard plastic bottle or cardboard box? I recommend checking out TerraCycle, which offers a way to recycle other everyday products like makeup containers, clothes and even toothpaste tubes. There are also several spots around town that offer TerraCycle drop-offs to customers. — Kelly Hayes, The Gazette
