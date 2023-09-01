In the mood for Thai food? Stop by Chaang Thai! With street style and traditional Thai dishes, the restaurant serves up delicious cuisine that has something for everyone, including a host of vegan, vegetarian and gluten free menu items. I recommend the yummy noodle dish, pad see eew and some crispy tofu. — Kelly Hayes, The Gazette
