For brewery hoppers based in Colorado Springs, it’s easy to forget about a gem hiding east. That’s JAKs Brewing Co. in Falcon. Recently sitting at the bar, I was greeted by the clearly passionate head brewer, who was quick to pour samples of his creative endeavors. A cranberry saison. A honey brown lager. A cherry golden ale. The brewer was a self-described hop head, evident by the New England IPA that hit the spot. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Brewery east of Colorado Springs is worth the drive
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
