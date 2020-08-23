For brewery hoppers based in Colorado Springs, it’s easy to forget about a gem hiding east. That’s JAKs Brewing Co. in Falcon. Recently sitting at the bar, I was greeted by the clearly passionate head brewer, who was quick to pour samples of his creative endeavors. A cranberry saison. A honey brown lager. A cherry golden ale. The brewer was a self-described hop head, evident by the New England IPA that hit the spot. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

