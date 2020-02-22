TV Tonight Uh-oh, “The Wrong Stepmother” sounds like a creepy good time. In this cable movie, the daughter of a widowed man becomes really suspicious of the new woman in his life. Does she have evil intentions? 7 p.m., Lifetime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Like to just curl up all cozy with your books? But maybe sometimes want to share a little book talk with others? Meet the Silent Book Club. Read your own book and meet up with others over coffee, tea or hot cocoa for some literary sharing and critiquing. At the library. For an hour. Free. There’s a Saturday Silent Book Club at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Rockrimmon Branch, 832 Village Center Drive, and another Thursday at Fountain Library. Watch for others: ppld.org, 593-8000.