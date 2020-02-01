TV Tonight
On the night before the 49ers and Chiefs throw down in the Super Bowl, some of pro football’s top players get their props during the NFL Honors. It’s an awards show that celebrates the 2019 season’s standout players, performances and plays. 7 p.m., Fox
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Local kiddos ages 3-10 can create valentines for Colorado Springs-Police officers all around the city and one card will win Officer Ted E. Bear, delivered by police escort to their home. How cute is that. Police Chief Vince Niski picks three cards and the community votes online for a winner named on Valentine’s Day. Drop off homemade cards, with parent’s name and number, to The Community Relations Unit at CSPD, 705 S. Nevada Ave., before Thursday. tinyurl.com/suyu4f2