Allusion Speakeasy, a Colorado Springs pop-up bar, has opened with a new theme for fall. The bar has transformed into Middle Earth as it starts the season with "Lord of the Rings." For fans of the books and movies, this is a must-see experience! — Kelly Hayes, The Gazette
Kelly Hayes
Reporter
