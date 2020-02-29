Want time to slow down for a peaceful half-hour of music? Three free noontime organ concerts , March 4, 11, 18 at First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave. 12:15-12:45 p.m. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: A peaceful half-hour of music on Wednesdays in March
Tags
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments