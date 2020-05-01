Pikes Pick: Margaritas by the quart

Margaritas by the quart at Cerberus Brewing Co. in time for Cinco de Mayo.

Get in a festive Cinco de Mayo spirit with Mason Jar Margs from Cerberus Brewing Co., 702 W. Colorado Ave. Cost is $16 for a quart of Cerberus fresh squeezed margarita ready to pour over ice. Serves four. All alcohol sold with takeout must be with a food order. Go for the smoked brisket grilled cheese. Details: 636-2337, cerberusbrewingco.com. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

