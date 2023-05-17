Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Stargazing for everyone at Star Fest in Lake City
Whether you’re an experienced astronomer or a first-time stargazer, you’ll find something to do and enjoy at the Star Fest, June 7-11 in Lake City. Information at lakecity.com. — Carlotta Olson, The Gazette
