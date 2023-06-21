Daily Weather Report Powered By:
People's Tiny House Festival, July 1-2 in Loveland
Have you ever wondered if living in a tiny home is right for you? The People's Tiny House Festival is July 1-2 at The Ranch Events Complex, Loveland. Tickets $10 at peoplestinyhousefestival.com. — Carlotta Olson, The Gazette
