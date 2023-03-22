Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Traditional rock n' roll with Flash Cadillac
Enjoy an evening of traditional rock n' roll with Flash Cadillac, 7 p.m. April 1 at Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive. Tickets are $35 at stargazerstheatre.com. — Carlotta Olson, The Gazette
