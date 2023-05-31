Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Colorado Lavender Festival in Palisade
Celebrate summer at the Colorado Lavender Festival, June 23-25 in Palisade. Enjoy vendors, crafts, tours, dinners and more. Info at coloradolavender.org/annual-lavender-festival — Carlotta Olson, The Gazette
