Join Woody Wiley and Double Barrell for an evening of music to benefit The Salvation Army, 6 p.m. May 11 at Notes, 13141 Bass Pro Drive. Donations will be accepted. More information at notesbar.com/events. — Carlotta Olson, The Gazette
