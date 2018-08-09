Seeking a free birthday pick-me-up? Look no further. On my most recent birthday, I remembered with excitement that Dutch Bros. Coffee will serve you a free drink on your special day. The choices are overwhelming. I always ask their workers to just surprise me. Browse the locations and menu at dutchbros.com.
If it’s not there yet, add “Wild Wild Country” to your Netflix queue. The six-part documentary recounts the bizarre months of a spiritual cult’s presence in the Oregon desert — a mission that was meant to be peaceful but turned out to be anything but. Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh’s followers began their dreamed utopia in 1981, but the neighbors in the tiny town of Antelope quickly grew anxious. To protect their community, the money-packing Rajneeshees turn to devious, even murderous, ways. You’ll be hooked after the first episode.