TV tonight
“The Hate U Give,” a powerful, well-acted film, makes its TV debut. It follows a black teen (Amandla Stenberg) from a poor neighborhood who attends a white private school. Her life is upended when her childhood friend is shot by a police officer. 6 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
No time or money to travel to Stockholm for Midsummer Eve? Get your Scandinavian on at the Midsummer Eve party at Smorbrod Scandinavian Sandwiches, 2727 N. Cascade Ave., 11 a.m. to midnight June 22. Enjoy a traditional seafood boil, $1 house-made Akavit shots, $5 cocktails, live jazz, giveaways and prizes. The biggie is a five-day, four-night trip to Copenhagen for two (must be present at 7 p.m. to win). Kids can make flower wreaths and dance around a maypole. Details: 634-2727, tinyurl.com/y48k54o8.