TV tonight
“Black-ish” has a tradition of hilarious Halloween-themed episodes. This time, Dre and Bow go overboard trying to impress Jack and Diane’s seventh- grade classmates by hosting an elaborate haunted house. 8 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
The original “Star Trek” series only ran for three seasons. But if you long for more adventures from Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the crew of the Enterprise, you’ll want to check out the web series “Star Trek Continues.” Actor Vic Mignogna, mostly known for his voice-over work, was a huge fan of the original series and produced this award-winning show extending the adventures of the Enterprise. The sets, costumes and storylines feel right out of original “Star Trek” lore and include many surprising cameos. You can watch all 11 episodes for free at startrekcontinues.com.