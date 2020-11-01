Mood Tapas Bar, 218 N. Tejon St., has a Sunday brunch that’s hard to beatfor value and quality. For $40, you get unlimited food. It’s a deal if only for a couple of slices of extra thick, ham-y house smoked bacon. Enjoy bottomless mimosas for just $5 more. Brunch is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details: 422-9712, moodtapasbar.com — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: This Sunday brunch in Colorado Springs offers unlimited food
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
