Mood Tapas Bar, 218 N. Tejon St., has a Sunday brunch that’s hard to beatfor value and quality. For $40, you get unlimited food. It’s a deal if only for a couple of slices of extra thick, ham-y house smoked bacon. Enjoy bottomless mimosas for just $5 more. Brunch is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details: 422-9712, moodtapasbar.com — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

