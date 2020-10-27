Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste” is the book we’ll struggle to read but must read in 2020, this year of racial reckoning. In meticulous, harsh and poignant detail, the Pulitzer-winning academic illustrates the oppressive hierarchy that haunts America. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: The troubling, must-read book of 2020
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments