TV tonight
It’s getting down to crunch time on “So You Think You Can Dance.” The Top 6 finalists bust some moves for the nation’s vote, and two will be eliminated. 7 p.m., Fox
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I’ve been going gray since I was about 20, which people loved to point out. Naturally the decades have seen the spindly white hairs multiply. My response? Boxed dye. When I started to lose that battle, I turned to professional coloring: irritatingly expensive and time-consuming. Imagine my pleasure at finding the Instagram account Grombre, a celebration of women letting their hair go gray naturally. I haven’t pledged to this new trend yet, and I reserve the right to text my stylist. But in the meantime, it sure is fun to pore over photos of all these ladies and admire their pretty white and gray hairs. You can submit a photo of your salt and pepper glory to: gogrombre@gmail.com. Include your Instagram account.