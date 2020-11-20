Le Petit Croissant online bakery is offering orange pumpkin spiced, gluten-free macarons for tasty treats on holiday dessert plates. Available through Thanksgiving. Sold in packages of 3 ($7.25), 6($14.25) and 12 ($28). Order at lepetitcroissant.com by noon Monday for pickup Wednesday. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Thanksgiving treats
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments