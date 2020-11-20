Le Petit Croissant online bakery is offering orange pumpkin spiced, gluten-free macarons for tasty treats on holiday dessert plates. Available through Thanksgiving. Sold in packages of 3 ($7.25), 6($14.25) and 12 ($28). Order at lepetitcroissant.com by noon Monday for pickup Wednesday. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

