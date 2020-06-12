Here’s something to fun to do with your children: DIY Cherry Pi. From 3.14 Sweet & Savory Pi, 5152 Centennial Blvd., kits come with everything you need to make four cherry pies for $15 plus tax. The dough, pie tins, Amaretto sugar glaze, sliced toasted almonds and directions. Place order Tuesdays through Fridays for pickup Saturdays. Details: 314-6172, 314sweetandsavorypi.com. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

