Here’s something to fun to do with your children: DIY Cherry Pi. From 3.14 Sweet & Savory Pi, 5152 Centennial Blvd., kits come with everything you need to make four cherry pies for $15 plus tax. The dough, pie tins, Amaretto sugar glaze, sliced toasted almonds and directions. Place order Tuesdays through Fridays for pickup Saturdays. Details: 314-6172, 314sweetandsavorypi.com. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Sweetie pies
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
