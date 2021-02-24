Metric Brewing wants you to drink its beer and from other local spots. That’s why it launched a Disloyalty Card, encouraging customers to grab beers at breweries around Colorado Springs. Filling out the card brings a free brew at Metric. — Amanda Hancock
Hedy
Pikes Pick: Support Colorado Springs craft beer with a disloyalty card
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
