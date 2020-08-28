Cowboy Candy are pickled jalapenos by Garza Farm that are spicy and sweet in just the right way. They are a tasty condiment for burgers and hot dogs or add to potato salad for a surprising flavor boost. Find them at farmers markets and coming soon to local grocery stores. Visit facebook.com/GarzaFarm. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

