Cowboy Candy are pickled jalapenos by Garza Farm that are spicy and sweet in just the right way. They are a tasty condiment for burgers and hot dogs or add to potato salad for a surprising flavor boost. Find them at farmers markets and coming soon to local grocery stores. Visit facebook.com/GarzaFarm. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Spicy and sweet
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
