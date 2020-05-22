If you love the flavor of charcoal cookingbut hate the time it takes to get the coals started, you’re going to have to try Heston Blumenthal’s Fusion Everdure charcoal grill. Press a button and the 29-inch grill is ready to cook in 10 minutes. Or click another button and enjoy rotisserie vittles. Visit 719bbq.com/charcoal-grills — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Smell the smoke
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
