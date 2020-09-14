091420 ruth.jpg

New stamps by the U.S. Postal Service honor Japanese American sculptor Ruth Asawa. Courtesy

The new Ruth Asawa stamps at the U.S. Postal Service make me want to find a pen pal. The pane includes 20 stamps, with two each of 10 designs of her gorgeous wire sculptures. The Japanese American sculptor, arts activist and educator lived from 1926-2013, and produced art over the course of more than half a century. Buy stamps online at usps.com/shopstamps, call 800-782-6724 or at post office locations. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

