Nothing beats it: Chile rellenos at Vallejo’s Restaurant. Lydia Martinez, chef and matriarch of the family-owned eatery, only makes this house specialty on Fridays. For $11.50 you get two fat cheese stuffed chilies topped with green chili, beans, rice and choice of corn or flour tortilla. Takeout only. Details: 111 S. Corona St., 635-0980, tinyurl.com/q8ozo86. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Relleno Fridays
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
