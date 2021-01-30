Love Raffi. He’s a gentle man, befitting the “children’s troubadour,” with songs and podcasts for motivation and compassion, social justice, honoring little ones and environmental advocacy. raffifoundation.org — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Hedy
Pikes Pick: Raffi sings gentle songs honoring children and the Earth
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
