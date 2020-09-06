Check out thisabsolutely delightful art class guaranteed to make you smile: How to draw the “Peanuts” crew, at facebook.com/watch/Snoopy/2727225457562582/. Maybe it’s Snoopy or Charlie Brown, Lucy or Woodstock or even the Best Friends. Follow along on the video as the characters come alive. Share your work on #SnoopySketch. — Linda Navarro
Pikes Pick: Online art class features Charlie Brown and Co.
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
