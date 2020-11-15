La Baguette French Bistro, 4440-4422 N. Chestnut St., celebrates the arrival of Georges Duboeuf’s 2020 Beaujolais Nouveau, 11 a.m to 3 p.m Nov. 19. For $35 (plus tax and 20% tip) you get a three-course lunch with a glass of wine from the Beaujolais region of France. Details: 599-0686, labaguettefrenchbistro.com. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Oh là là: New wine arrives
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
