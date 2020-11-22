How about a pork burger topped with green chiles? Or a pile of pierogies stuffed with cheese? It’s on the menu at Solsage, which recently joined the Colorado Springs food truck scene. The eatery also offers handmade Italian sausages. It’s food worth tracking down. Find them by visiting facebook.com/solsagefoodtruck. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: New food truck joins Colorado Springs scene
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
