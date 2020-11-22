Food truck

Solsage Food Truck is one of the newest food trucks to join the Colorado Springs scene. 

 Contributed photo

How about a pork burger topped with green chiles? Or a pile of pierogies stuffed with cheese? It’s on the menu at Solsage, which recently joined the Colorado Springs food truck scene. The eatery also offers handmade Italian sausages. It’s food worth tracking down. Find them by visiting facebook.com/solsagefoodtruck. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

