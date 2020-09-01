The sea songs of fishermen open “Blow the Man Down,” setting the stage for this ominous tale. It feels like “Fargo” set in Maine. The 2020 drama-comedy follows naive sisters whose brush with murder leads to their uncovering more dark secrets. Streaming on Amazon Prime. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: New black comedy is 'Fargo' meets Maine
Tags
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
