Suddenly, the options for Mexican food in downtown Manitou are many. The Loop has been joined by tiny and tasty La Taqueria, where takeout $2 tacos are quickly becoming a local favorite, and Bears Mexican, more of a sit-down place with similar menu classics. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Mexican food offerings jump in Manitou
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
