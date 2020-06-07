POTS BY THE POUND

Shoppers at the Commonwheel Artists Co-op in Manitou Springs shop for "Pots by the Pound" Sunday, January 15, 2012. Mark Reis, The Gazette

 MARK REIS

The creative spirit of Manitou Springs is on display at Commonwheel Artists Co-op’s gallery. Every visit promises eye-catching pottery, paintings, ornaments and quirky surprises. The co-op’s summer market lasts through June 28. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

Load comments