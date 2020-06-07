The creative spirit of Manitou Springs is on display at Commonwheel Artists Co-op’s gallery. Every visit promises eye-catching pottery, paintings, ornaments and quirky surprises. The co-op’s summer market lasts through June 28. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Manitou Springs art gallery sure to surprise and delight
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
