TV tonight
Guess who? “The Masked Singer,” which somehow coaxed us to watch grown adults in elaborate animal costumes, caps its successful first run. 7 p.m., Fox
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
She rediscovered the playground of her childhood, the Garden of the Gods, and created a wonderful addition to any coffee table, “The Sacredness of Everything.” Local photographer Melani M. Tutt set out to compile a book of images of the park for the Garden of the Gods Club and Resort. Calling husband Thayer her Sherpa, it was time to return to that playground to fully appreciate it, this time seeing it with adult eyes. The results are personal and beautiful. Limited-edition prints can be seen at the resort, and her book is in the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center Museum shop for the center’s 100th anniversary year.