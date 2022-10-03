Can you ever have enough books? Nay, you cannot. Friends of the Pikes Peak Library District will hold its 50th annual Big Book Sale at East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd., from 4-7 p.m. Friday for Friends members and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday for the public. Books, DVDs and CDs will be $2 or less. On Sunday remaining books are $5 a bag. Bags are provided. To become a Friends member go online to ppld.org/friends/join; 531-6333 ext. 1461. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
