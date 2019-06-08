TV tonight
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper make beautiful music together in “A Star Is Born.” The Oscar-winning remake tells the tale of a veteran country musician who struggles with alcoholism as his lover’s career soars to new heights. 6 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Remember the name: Dylan Le-Blanc. I thought he’d be the next big thing in folk music after his breakthrough album in 2016, “Cautionary Tale.” Now he’s back with “Renegade,” out Friday. Singles released before the record suggest a slight shift; “Born Again,” for instance, sounds nothing like Neil Young, with whom LeBlanc often is compared. It’s a great song nonetheless, one that makes me want more from the singer-songwriter who’s not yet 30.